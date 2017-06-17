Rapes date to 1997 in former Santa Cr...

Rapes date to 1997 in former Santa Cruz brain surgeon case, assistant DA says

That's what court documents say about a former Santa Cruz brain surgeon - still licensed to practice in California - accused of raping children with two nurses in Santa Cruz County. New information released Friday alleges Dr. James Kohut of Soquel, who recently moved to Arkansas, sought to impregnate women to have sex with their children.

