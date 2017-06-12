Quick Bites: Parish Publick House to add location
Aptos >> Another eatery will give it a go at 8071 Soquel Drive, the former Britannia Arms, a sign hanging from the front of building indicates. The Parish Publick House is “coming soon.” The Parish has been operating at 841 Almar Ave., on the Westside of Santa Cruz, since 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|21 hr
|fools
|4
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|Jun 11
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 11
|MARIBEL
|1,045
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|60
|Abigail davis
|Jun 5
|hmm
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC