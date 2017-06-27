Quick Bites: Incorporate beauty ingredients in cooking
Santa Cruz >> Nutrition consultant Madia Jamgochian will lead a hands-on cooking class at New Leaf Community Market to creatively incorporate beauty-promoting ingredients into tasty summer treats. Cost is $35 or $30 each for two, and will take place 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the New Leaf Community Classroom, 1101 Fair Ave. Preregistration is required.
