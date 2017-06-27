Psychologist: Con-ui - ashamed' he killed correctional officer
Convicted killer Jessie Con-ui cries about and is "ashamed" he killed Correctional Officer Eric Williams and can't explain what caused him to snap and stab the prison guard more than 200 times, a psychologist who interviewed him in prison nine times said Tuesday. Dr. Craig Haney, a defense witness from Santa Cruz, California, said he rarely asks defendants to explain the rationale behind their crime, but did so with Con-ui because there seemed to be no motive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Tue
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC