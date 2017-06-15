Plus: San Francisco motorist figures ...

Plus: San Francisco motorist figures out how to avoid car break-ins.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Q: Gary, I thought you might enjoy this one. I was in my six-weeks-new Jaguar one day, backing out of a parking place at my daily Starbucks, when I learned the hard way that my backup sensors worked differently than my previous car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 1 hr non compos mentis 140
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... 15 hr somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Jun 11 MARIBEL 1,045
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC