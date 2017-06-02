Pigeon Point Lighthouse restoration gains new momentum

Pigeon Point Lighthouse, south of Pescadero on the San Mateo Coast, needs $8 million in repairs so it can be reopened to the public. The effort to find $8 million to restore Pigeon Point Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast, gained new momentum Friday as state officials approved a general plan for the park and said that several sources of money, including proceeds from California's new gas tax increase, might be ways to help finally repair the crumbling 1871-era landmark and allow the public to walk to the top for the first time since it was closed in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.