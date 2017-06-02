Pigeon Point Lighthouse restoration gains new momentum
Pigeon Point Lighthouse, south of Pescadero on the San Mateo Coast, needs $8 million in repairs so it can be reopened to the public. The effort to find $8 million to restore Pigeon Point Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast, gained new momentum Friday as state officials approved a general plan for the park and said that several sources of money, including proceeds from California's new gas tax increase, might be ways to help finally repair the crumbling 1871-era landmark and allow the public to walk to the top for the first time since it was closed in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should CA start their own universal health program
|22 hr
|slammed the cycle
|4
|The truth about the mountain lion problem in So...
|22 hr
|problem in so -cal
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09)
|May 31
|breaking records
|12
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 28
|MARIBEL
|1,040
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|May 26
|incompetence
|49
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC