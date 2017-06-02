Pigeon Point Lighthouse restoration g...

Pigeon Point Lighthouse restoration gains new momentum

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Pigeon Point Lighthouse, south of Pescadero on the San Mateo Coast, needs $8 million in repairs so it can be reopened to the public. The effort to find $8 million to restore Pigeon Point Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast, gained new momentum Friday as state officials approved a general plan for the park and said that several sources of money, including proceeds from California's new gas tax increase, might be ways to help finally repair the crumbling 1871-era landmark and allow the public to walk to the top for the first time since it was closed in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should CA start their own universal health program 22 hr slammed the cycle 4
The truth about the mountain lion problem in So... 22 hr problem in so -cal 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Story Teller 4,847
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 518
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) May 31 breaking records 12
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) May 28 MARIBEL 1,040
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) May 26 incompetence 49
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,491,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC