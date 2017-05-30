Photo of the Day: Santa Cruz classic

Photo of the Day: Santa Cruz classic

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A sailboat nears the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf as the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse rises atop Lighthouse Point beyond. The current lighthouse was built adjacent to a wooden tower it replaced in 1967.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Story Teller 4,847
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 518
Should CA start their own universal health program Thu Brotherly Love 3
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) Wed breaking records 12
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) May 28 MARIBEL 1,040
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) May 26 incompetence 49
AA a cult (Aug '10) May 25 Wrong 25
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,101 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC