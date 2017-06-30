Photo of the Day: A refuge for children
Indigo Kelly, of Santa Cruz, helps a child on with a jacket as she and other Mount Madonna students distribute 15 duffle bags of clothing and medical donations they brought to Botshabelo Children's AIDS Village in Magaliesburg, South Africa. The students are on a 17-day learning journey in South Africa.
