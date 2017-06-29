On the road: tech tools for summer travel
Which means it's time to hit the apps that make hitting the road easier, and more of an adventure. Today's road warrior has an arsenal of tech tools at his or her disposal, a plethora of personal technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Tue
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC