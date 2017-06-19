North Indian Kathak dance taught at C...

North Indian Kathak dance taught at Capitola Library

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A student performs a Kathak dance for an audience at the Capitola Branch Library in Capitola on Saturday. Capitola >> Kathak dancer Antara Bhardwaj counted the beat - “one, two, three, four, again” - Saturday during a Tannery World Dance seminar at Capitola Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 7 hr WooF 62
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... 7 hr locoweed 2
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 16 hr Cruz meds 1
News Santa Cruz housing crisis: More homes needed (Jul '14) Sat Buzz 9
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Sat Buzz 4
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Jun 22 Thuley 143
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC