North Indian Kathak dance taught at Capitola Library
A student performs a Kathak dance for an audience at the Capitola Branch Library in Capitola on Saturday. Capitola >> Kathak dancer Antara Bhardwaj counted the beat - “one, two, three, four, again” - Saturday during a Tannery World Dance seminar at Capitola Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|7 hr
|WooF
|62
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|7 hr
|locoweed
|2
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|16 hr
|Cruz meds
|1
|Santa Cruz housing crisis: More homes needed (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Buzz
|9
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Sat
|Buzz
|4
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC