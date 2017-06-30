New Water Rates Take Effect July 1
The City of Santa Cruz Water Department reminds customers that the new rate structure goes into effect July 1. Customers can calculate their new water rates by using an online rate calculator at http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/water/monthly-water-costs-calculator . The new water rate structure was approved by the City Council in August of 2016.
