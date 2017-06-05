New Santa Cruz police chief named
Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills has accepted an offer this week to become the city of Santa Cruz's new police chief. Mills said to the Times-Standard this afternoon that he accepted the offer on Monday and notified his department staff this afternoon.
