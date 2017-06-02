New principals named for Jordan, Term...

New principals named for Jordan, Terman middle schools

A Campbell Union High School District administrator and San Jose Unified School District principal will become the new principals of Jordan and Terman middle schools, respectively, the district announced on Friday. Valerie Royaltey-Quandt, currently Campbell's director of student services, assessment and accountability, will take over for outgoing Jordan Principal Katie Kinnaman.

