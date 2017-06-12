Nearly 300 graduate Rachel Carson Col...

Nearly 300 graduate Rachel Carson College in Santa Cruz

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Rachel Carson College graduates celebrate during the 2017 commencement ceremony at UC Santa Cruz on Saturday afternoon. SANTA CRUZ >> Almost 300 Banana Slugs crossed the stage during the Rachel Carson College commencement at UC Santa Cruz Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 7 hr JENNY 1,049
Get a Job ya whackjob 7 hr Buzz 1
AA a cult (Aug '10) Sat 12 years pure 26
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Jun 16 non compos mentis 140
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Jun 15 somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC