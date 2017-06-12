Name Dropping: Wonder Women attend 10...

Name Dropping: Wonder Women attend 10th annual luncheon

Local ladies recently held a record-breaking event as more 320 women attended the 10th Annual Down to Earth Women Luncheon at Driscoll's Rancho Corralitos in Watsonville. The event - geared for women who are involved in, or support, agriculture in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley - raises money for Agri-Culture's Focus Agriculture program, the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship fund and the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau's school programs.

