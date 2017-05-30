Name Dropping: Preschutti is fashiona s future
Laurel Preschutti had a special distinction for a coat design to walk the runway in the F.I.T. final show. Aptos high graduate Laurel Preschutti just earned her bachelor's in fashion design and merchandising from The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and her work is already on display at one of the most iconic fashion hubs.
