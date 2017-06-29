Love Your Local Band: Cosmic Reef Temple
In the music world, it's pretty common for fans to say they worship a band. However, how many bands can actually brag about being their own religion? The members of Santa Cruz's prog-surf-psych brethren Cosmic Reef Temple can, as they spread the word of Cod to anyone who will listen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Tue
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC