Local homebrewer wins national distribution deal

14 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

Springs homebrewer Jessica Fierro was selected as the winner of the Viceland homebrewing competition television show, Beerland , last night. Her tamarind BiA re de Garde, DoA a Neta, won over the judges and set her ahead of brewers from New York City; Santa Cruz, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

