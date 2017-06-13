Lloyd's Urges Insurer Investment in Natural Habitats for Flood Protection
Natural coastal habitats such as mangroves, coral reefs and salt marshes protect communities more effectively against coastal storms than seawalls, and insurers should consider this when pricing flood risk, Lloyd's of London said. Investment to conserve natural habitats also makes sense for insurers, a report written for Lloyd's said on Tuesday, as it is around 30 times cheaper than building seawalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|3 hr
|fools
|4
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|Jun 11
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 11
|MARIBEL
|1,045
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|60
|Abigail davis
|Jun 5
|hmm
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC