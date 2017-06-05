Letter: We need to fight back against...

Letter: We need to fight back against our horrible mistake

Reading the commentary by David Brooks In Sunday's paper left me understanding the feeling of dread I have carried since the election of Donald Trump. I have enough counseling education to recognize him as a personality disorder, but it is evident that he has a large group of people with similar beliefs and the worse of the business world.

