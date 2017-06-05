Letter: Santa Cruz RTC committed to Measure D

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission is strongly committed to honoring the will of local voters that resulted in nearly seven out of 10 supporting Measure D for transportation last fall. In response to a June 3 letter to the editor , note that the following priorities are included in the measure: neighborhood street and safe routes to school projects; highway, rideshare and safety projects; transit and paratransit, especially serving seniors and people with disabilities; construction of the Coastal Rail Trail; preservation of publicly-owned rail corridor infrastructure and analysis of future uses of the corridor through an open, transparent public process.

