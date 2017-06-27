Letter: Oh great, we get new and bigger hotels in Santa Cruz
Congratulations city council, with your support of new and bigger hotels for Santa Cruz. We don't have enough of them and I'm certain that the wonderful multiple-hotel owner and hirelings are making a lot of money from jamming 87.5 percent more rooms into a monolithic three-story Hilton-brand edifice.
