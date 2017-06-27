Letter: No evidence plan will bring affordable housing
The Santa Cruz Planning Commission is considering a plan to increase development along Soquel Avenue and Water Street. Recent commentaries imply that those who do not back the Corridor Plan in its current form are against progress and are living in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|831caligurl
|46
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Asian lotus theapy
|28
|Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch...
|Jun 19
|Asian lotus theapy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC