Letter: Commit Santa Cruz to the Paris Agreement

In rejecting the Paris Climate Agreement, President Trump has committed to a course of action that will likely damage both the habitability of the Earth in the long term, and U.S. economic growth from policy-encouraged innovation in the short term. This does not support the interests of any Santa Cruz County residents in that it damages both the paradisiacal climate that promotes tourism, agriculture and general happiness.

