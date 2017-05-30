Letter: Bike path would add to countya s quality of life
Let's face it, a bike path along the rail corridor will only reduce Highway 1 traffic by a handful of automobiles. The same is probably true of a train with no connections to other forms of public transport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should CA start their own universal health program
|4 hr
|slammed the cycle
|4
|The truth about the mountain lion problem in So...
|4 hr
|problem in so -cal
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09)
|May 31
|breaking records
|12
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 28
|MARIBEL
|1,040
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|May 26
|incompetence
|49
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC