Laurie Roberts brings Hall of Fame credentials to her job as KPIGa s new leader

Laurie Roberts sits behind the microphone at the KPIG studio in Watsonville on Thursday afternoon where she now works as the head of the popular radio station. Home: She lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains with her spouse writer/stand-up comic Fred Reiss, their three cats and their dog “Seven” Occupation: Operations manager and program director at KPIG as well as “Midday Musical Therapist” on the air from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.