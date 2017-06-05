Laurie King turns to suspense in her novel a Lockdowna
Laurie R. King's new novel is what they might call in Hollywood a “tick tock,” a story of tension and suspense, zoomed into a tight time frame, in which every minute seems to have meaning. The title, “Lockdown,” and its cover image, a shot of a dark public building in what looks to be early morning in Anywhere, USA, suggest something tragic about to happen.
