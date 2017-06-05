Jury selection underway in Santa Cruz taxi drivera s kidnapping case
SANTA CRUZ >> The pool of potential jurors is narrowing for the trial of a taxi driver accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an intoxicated Watsonville woman in a Santa Cruz motel about three years ago, according to court documents. Jury selection, which continues Thursday, started last week for Ahmed Ali Abdi, 56, of Live Oak on charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, and kidnapping to rob or sexually assault, assault with intent to rape or maim.
