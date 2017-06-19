Judge to grant bail to Santa Cruz brian surgeon in child sex crime case

Despite arguing that Dr. James Kohut has a compulsion to commit sex crimes; is wealthy enough to walk down to the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor and buy a boat; and wrote a suicide note on the first night of his incarceration, Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore failed to carry adequate burden to withhold bail, according to Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge John Salazar during a hearing Monday. However, due to uncertainty regarding Kohut's precise amount of wealth, Salazar scheduled the bail setting for June 28 in order to obtain the Kohuts' 1040 tax forms.

