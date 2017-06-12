It takes Da African Village to bridge...

It takes Da African Village to bridge Santa Cruz, Senegal and beyond

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Sabar dance instructor Aziz Faye, right, teaches students the traditional African dance at the Louden Nelson Community Center in Santa Cruz on Sunday at A Touch of Africa. While that might sound like a good deal, it's a risky proposition in the 21st century because Diakhate is banking on a spirit of love and human unity rather than petty divisiveness and fear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AA a cult (Aug '10) 3 hr Asian lotus theapy 28
Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch... 3 hr Asian lotus theapy 1
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 6 hr e-coli 142
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Jun 15 somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 59
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC