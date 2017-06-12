International Academy of Dance presents a Peter Pana
The International Academy of Dance will present a new production of “Peter Pan,” with four performances Saturday and Sunday at the Colligan Theater at the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz, featuring Melissa Palumbo and Kaysha Hatfield, among others. The showtimes are 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.
