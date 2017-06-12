ICE agents arrest more than 50 immigrants in Central California
Federal agents arrested 54 immigrants - 25 on the Central Coast - in Central California this week in a raid Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials dubbed routine but was more extensive than arrests last year. An immigrant is arrested this week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Central California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|23 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|Sun
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|MARIBEL
|1,045
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Changing the Channel
|60
|Abigail davis
|Jun 5
|hmm
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC