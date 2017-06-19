Home burn permits suspended as fire d...

Home burn permits suspended as fire danger increases

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A fire burns near Campolindo High School off of Moraga Road in Moraga, California, on Monday, June 19, 2017. Permits for outdoor burning are being suspended starting next week in Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Marin counties in the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas because of high fire danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... 2 hr salamander 1
News Santa Cruz housing crisis: More homes needed (Jul '14) 5 hr Buzz 9
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... 5 hr Buzz 4
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 5 hr Buzz 61
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Thu Thuley 143
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,579 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC