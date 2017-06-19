Home burn permits suspended as fire danger increases

A fire burns near Campolindo High School off of Moraga Road in Moraga, California, on Monday, June 19, 2017. Permits for outdoor burning are being suspended starting next week in Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Marin counties in the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas because of high fire danger.

