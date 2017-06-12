Here's Where You Can Fly Drones in the Bay Area
Popular droning sites along the San Francisco Peninsula no longer allow the use of any unmanned aircraft systems following a park superintendent order. While drones are currently allowed in California State Parks , local district superintendents are allowed to ban them at any of its local sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|14 hr
|fools
|4
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|Jun 11
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 11
|MARIBEL
|1,045
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|60
|Abigail davis
|Jun 5
|hmm
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC