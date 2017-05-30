Here's what the Santa Cruz Beach Boar...

Here's what the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk looked from Prohibition to now

The Million Dollar Casino where "Miss San Francisco" was feted during the Santa Cruz County Beauty Pageant Week, June 10, 11, 12, 13 in 1925. a huge stage, "Court of Nations," was erected, measuring 300' x 40'.

