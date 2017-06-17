'Hail Mary' mechanism can rescue cell...

'Hail Mary' mechanism can rescue cells with severely damaged chromosomes

11 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

Safeguards for maintaining the integrity of chromosomes during cell growth and division can fail, and a cell may find itself trying to divide into two daughter cells with a loose chromosomal fragment drifting away from a broken chromosome. Researchers are studying a remarkable mechanism that carries broken chromosomes through the process of cell division so that they can be repaired and function normally in the daughter cells.

