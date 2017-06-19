Food for Thought: Dona t be afraid to host a dinner party
Are you afraid to put on a dinner party? Maybe you should stop thinking of it as a dinner party. Just think of it as having some friends over to eat whatever you were going to have that evening, anyway.
