Fired Sparks Hospital Doctor Allegedly Wanted To Create 'Sexual Families,' Court Docs Say
A longtime neurosurgeon accused of raping and sodomizing multiple children wanted to impregnate women and create "sexual families," according to a report. James Kohut, who was arrested last month at his home in Santa Cruz, California, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of child sex abuse in court Monday, local television station KSBW reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Asian lotus theapy
|28
|Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch...
|Mon
|Asian lotus theapy
|1
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Mon
|e-coli
|142
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|Jun 15
|somehow helpful
|5
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|Jun 11
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|59
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC