Fired Sparks Hospital Doctor Allegedly Wanted To Create 'Sexual Families,' Court Docs Say

13 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A longtime neurosurgeon accused of raping and sodomizing multiple children wanted to impregnate women and create "sexual families," according to a report. James Kohut, who was arrested last month at his home in Santa Cruz, California, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of child sex abuse in court Monday, local television station KSBW reported.

