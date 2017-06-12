Fidget spinners have been banned in s...

Fidget spinners have been banned in some classrooms, but kids will still fidget

The brightly colored device can be spun, flipped and even tossed in one hand, and it's been turning up in schools across the country. Manufacturers say the fidget spinners can help relieve stress, but the toys have already been banned as distractions in some classrooms, sending kids back to the Stone Age of clicking pens and squeezing stress balls.

