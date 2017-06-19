Family of slain child Madyson Middleton launches Santa Cruz nonprofit
SANTA CRUZ >> Madyson Middleton's relatives and friends launched a nonprofit that will host an open house in Santa Cruz next week to promote protecting children from the predatory violence that resulted in the 8 year old's death. In July 2015, Madyson was found after she had been fatally beaten in Santa Cruz.
