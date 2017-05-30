Ebb & Flow Kinetic Art Parade and River Arts Celebration draws a crowd in Santa Cruz
The river character referred to as the Frog tells Robin Casella, 5, of Corralitos the next tip during a treasure hunt Saturday at the Ebb & Flow Kinetic Art Parade and River Arts Celebration at the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz. SANTA CRUZ >> About 600 people, many dressed in costumes of animals, danced and sang along the San Lorenzo River during the Ebb & Flow Kinetic Art Parade and River Arts Celebration at the Tannery Arts Center on Saturday afternoon.
