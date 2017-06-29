Dominican to move outpatient rehab programs
Dominican Rehabilitation Center's outpatient programs at 610 Frederick St. in Santa Cruz are expected to move in 2018 to 111 Madrone St. in Santa Cruz across from Gateway Plaza. SANTA CRUZ >> Dignity Dominican Hospital will renovate the former Sports Authority store at 111 Madrone St. as the new home for its outpatient programs at 610 Frederick St .
