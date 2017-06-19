Doc aimed to impregnate women to create sex assault victims: DA
A brain surgeon accused of sexually abusing children wished to impregnate women to create more victims, prosecutors in California said Monday. Women who had relationships with Dr. James Kohut claimed he wanted to have kids to create "'taboo' families where the parents raise their children sexually," Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore said in court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Asian lotus theapy
|28
|Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch...
|Mon
|Asian lotus theapy
|1
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Mon
|e-coli
|142
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|Jun 15
|somehow helpful
|5
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|Jun 11
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|59
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC