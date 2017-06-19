Doc aimed to impregnate women to crea...

Doc aimed to impregnate women to create sex assault victims: DA

A brain surgeon accused of sexually abusing children wished to impregnate women to create more victims, prosecutors in California said Monday. Women who had relationships with Dr. James Kohut claimed he wanted to have kids to create "'taboo' families where the parents raise their children sexually," Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore said in court documents.

