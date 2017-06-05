Dew Tour Team Challenge - Welcome Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz will be one of the nine teams participating in the TransWorld SKATEboarding Team Challenge at Dew Tour 2017, coming June 15-18! They'll be joined by eight additional teams who we'll be rolling out this week. Following suit from last year's Team Challenge, each brand has been tasked with selecting one team rider to skate one of the four sections of the course; tech, rails, gaps, and transition.
