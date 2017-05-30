Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: Channel Islands sanctuary has story to tell
Taking in 1,470 square miles surrounding Santa Barbara, Santa Rosa, Anacapa, Santa Cruz and San Miguel islands that are protected as Channel Islands National Park, the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1980 at the same time as the park. The islands are off Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|johnharby
|557
|Homeless Population Rises In Santa Cruz, Decrea... (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|EVICTED AGAIN
|64
|Is it fun Camping out in a POS Toyota?
|18 hr
|EVICTED AGAIN
|1
|Should CA start their own universal health program
|Jun 2
|slammed the cycle
|4
|The truth about the mountain lion problem in So...
|Jun 2
|problem in so -cal
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09)
|May 31
|breaking records
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC