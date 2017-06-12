Cowell Beach Sees Modest Improvement on Heal the Bay Water Quality...
Cowell Beach moved to third from first on the Heal the Bay "Beach Bummer" list, after holding the top spot for many years. The narrow portion of Cowell Beach monitored for the report is directly west of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.
