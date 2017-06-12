Cowell Beach Sees Modest Improvement ...

Cowell Beach Sees Modest Improvement on Heal the Bay Water Quality...

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Santa Cruz City

Cowell Beach moved to third from first on the Heal the Bay "Beach Bummer" list, after holding the top spot for many years. The narrow portion of Cowell Beach monitored for the report is directly west of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 4 hr Victim 139
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... 11 hr somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Jun 11 MARIBEL 1,045
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC