Corey Powell, Michael Bastedo

Corey Powell, Michael Bastedo

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Times

Corey Charles Powell and Michael Nelson Bastedo were married June 24 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Kristen A. Renn, a friend of the couple who became a minister with American Marriage Ministries for the occasion, officiated at the Museum of Art at the University of Michigan, the campus where the grooms both work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... 12 hr locoweed 2
News Santa Cruz housing crisis: More homes needed (Jul '14) Sat Buzz 9
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Sat Buzz 4
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Jun 22 Thuley 143
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch... Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC