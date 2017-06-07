Cops and Courts June 7, 2017: Student...

Cops and Courts June 7, 2017: Student appears in court in high school gun-possession case

A 12th-grader pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Santa Cruz County Superior Court on suspicion of bringing a loaded pistol to Soquel High School last week, according to court documents. The court appointed attorney Stacey Sorensen on Tuesday to represent Andrew Sullano, 18, of Santa Cruz.

