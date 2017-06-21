Cops and Courts June 21, 2017: Wreck blocks Graham Hill Road for hours in apparent DUI
FELTON >> A 47-year-old Santa Cruz woman was badly hurt after a San Francisco man, who also was badly hurt, drove his car over double-yellow lines in Felton Saturday night and struck her vehicle head-on, according to California Highway Patrol. Todd Russo, 48, was charged with felony driving under the influence after he drove his 1991 Toyota Corolla west on Graham Hill Road in Felton at unknown speed, his car veered over the double-yellow lines and careened into oncoming traffic, officer Trista Drake said.
