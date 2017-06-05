Commuters thank Highway 17 workers in wake of storms
Private chef Julie Levinson prepares tri-tip for highway workers at Skypark in Scotts Valley on Sunday. SCOTTS VALLEY >> Months after the last destructive winter storm rumbled out of Santa Cruz County, hundreds gathered at Skypark in Scotts Valley Sunday to thank the Highway 17 workers who helped keep the public safe and the road open.
